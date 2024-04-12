Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Financial Comparison

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sompo pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 84.05% 14.27% 10.23% Sompo 7.82% 16.50% 2.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Sompo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $122.69 million 4.53 $118.75 million $1.78 5.67 Sompo $34.10 billion 0.61 $674.56 million $1.32 7.96

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Point Credit and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Sompo.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Sompo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

