EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.36.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EGP opened at $172.89 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

