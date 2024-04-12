E&G Advisors LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

