EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 530,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,149 shares.The stock last traded at $19.69 and had previously closed at $20.15.
EHang Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
