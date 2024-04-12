EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 530,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,149 shares.The stock last traded at $19.69 and had previously closed at $20.15.

EHang Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its holdings in EHang by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EHang by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 472,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in EHang by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

