Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

EGO opened at $15.61 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.