Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head to Head Comparison

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Elme Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -23.25% -4.41% -2.82% Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $227.91 million 5.83 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -24.80 Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.20 $839.00 million $1.15 29.26

This table compares Elme Communities and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elme Communities and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33

Elme Communities presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

