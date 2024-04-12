Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Patrick Whitesell Buys 1,642,970 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

