Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Patrick Whitesell Buys 1,642,970 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

