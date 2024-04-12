Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ENLT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

ENLT stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,830,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,897 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

