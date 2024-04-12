EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.46%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

