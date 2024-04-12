EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

NYSE EOG opened at $137.27 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $10,227,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 517,734 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

