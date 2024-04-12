Equinor ASA to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

