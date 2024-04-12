Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

TSE EQX opened at C$8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.48. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

