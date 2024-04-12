Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 earnings per share for the current year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.