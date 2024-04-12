Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.79 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.71. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.