Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

