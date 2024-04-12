Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

