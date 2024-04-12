Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ XELAP opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 45,504 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

