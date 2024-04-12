Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

