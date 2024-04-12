Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,896,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,789,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

