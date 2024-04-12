Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

