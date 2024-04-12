Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.35. 3,628,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,161,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

