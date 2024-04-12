F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Update

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 142,400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

XFIX opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

