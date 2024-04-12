Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.19) price objective on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8,438.46, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,071.62. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 947 ($11.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.85).

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 10.90 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,076.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

In related news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo purchased 45,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($554,739.91). Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

