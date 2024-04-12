Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.98. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

