Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 657 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.