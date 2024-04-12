Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

