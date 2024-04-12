First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

