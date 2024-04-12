FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $39.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $577,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

