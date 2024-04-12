FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

