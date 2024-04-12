FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

