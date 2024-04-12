Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.18. 12,535,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,080,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

