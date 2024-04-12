FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.