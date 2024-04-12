Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $13.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

FULC stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

