FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

