FY2024 Earnings Forecast for New Found Gold Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38).
New Found Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
New Found Gold stock opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.68. New Found Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.60.
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
