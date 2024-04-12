FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut by Zacks Research

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

