FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted by Roth Capital

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
