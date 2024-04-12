FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Cut by Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.07.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

