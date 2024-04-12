FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Issued By Zacks Research

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after buying an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

