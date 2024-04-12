Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 62.3% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $24.78 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.