Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 62.3% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $24.78 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
