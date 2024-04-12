GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.5% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 598,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,139,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,287 shares of company stock worth $13,308,535 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

