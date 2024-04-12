Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, an increase of 250,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNDY opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Global X Wind Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

