Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
