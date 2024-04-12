Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

