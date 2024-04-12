Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

GFI stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

