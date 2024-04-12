Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

