Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,674,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

