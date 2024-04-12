Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $545.86

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.86 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.09). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.86), with a volume of 15,835 shares traded.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The firm has a market cap of £139.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,387.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 540.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.86.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 263 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,299.22 ($1,644.37). 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.