Graham Vanhegan Sells 1,869 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.77), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,162.06).

The Weir Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,046 ($25.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,094 ($26.50). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,923.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,860.95.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,431.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

