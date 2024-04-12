Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.37

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.37 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.28). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.24), with a volume of 524,514 shares trading hands.

Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,533.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.37.

Get Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($377.85). 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.