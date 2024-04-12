Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPE
Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.2 %
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.