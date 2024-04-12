Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.2 %

About Great Portland Estates

LON:GPE opened at GBX 383 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £968.91 million, a PE ratio of -288.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 397.45.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

