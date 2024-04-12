Greenridge Global Comments on Flexible Solutions International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International



Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

